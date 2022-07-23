Give the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. G
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following peptides, and give its three-letter and one-letter abbreviations:
a. alanylcysteine
c. glycylalanylvaline
d. histidylglycylglutamylisoleucine
Peptides isolated from rapeseed that may lower blood pressure have the following sequence of amino acids. Draw the structure for each peptide and write the one-letter abbreviations.
a. Arg–Ile–Tyr
Peptides from sweet potato with antioxidant properties have the following sequence of amino acids. Draw the structure for each peptide and write the one-letter abbreviations.
b. Asn–Tyr–Asp–Glu–Tyr