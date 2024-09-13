Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Chapter 16, Problem 10d

Give the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. G

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the question is asking for the name of the amino acid represented by the single-letter abbreviation 'G'.
Step 2: Recall that amino acids are often represented by either a three-letter abbreviation or a single-letter abbreviation. For example, Glycine is represented as 'Gly' (three-letter) or 'G' (single-letter).
Step 3: Identify the amino acid corresponding to the single-letter abbreviation 'G'. In this case, 'G' stands for Glycine.
Step 4: Glycine is the simplest amino acid, with the chemical formula NH₂CH₂COOH. Its side chain (R group) is a single hydrogen atom, making it nonpolar and achiral.
Step 5: Conclude that the name of the amino acid represented by the abbreviation 'G' is Glycine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain that determines their properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each represented by a three-letter abbreviation and a one-letter code, which are essential for various biological functions.
Abbreviations in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by one-letter and three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, Glycine is abbreviated as 'G' in one-letter code and 'Gly' in three-letter code. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for interpreting protein sequences and structures.
Glycine

Glycine is the simplest amino acid, characterized by its single hydrogen atom as a side chain. It is non-polar and plays a significant role in protein synthesis and function. In the context of the question, 'G' refers specifically to Glycine, which is essential for various physiological processes.
