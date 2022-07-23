Would you expect to find this segment at the center or at the surface of a protein? Why?
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Chapter 16, Problem 64c
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the table in problem 16.63, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids.
c. oatmeal and lima beans
1
Identify the essential amino acids that are deficient in oatmeal and lima beans individually. Use the table provided in problem 16.63 to determine this information.
Recall that a complete protein source contains all nine essential amino acids in sufficient quantities. Essential amino acids include histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine.
Check whether the amino acids deficient in oatmeal are present in lima beans and vice versa. This will help determine if the combination of oatmeal and lima beans provides all essential amino acids.
If the combination of oatmeal and lima beans compensates for each other's deficiencies, then together they form a complete protein source. Otherwise, they do not.
Conclude whether oatmeal and lima beans together provide all essential amino acids based on the analysis of their amino acid profiles.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Essential Amino Acids
Essential amino acids are the amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through diet. There are nine essential amino acids, including leucine, isoleucine, and lysine, which are crucial for protein synthesis, tissue repair, and nutrient absorption. Understanding which foods contain these amino acids is vital for evaluating dietary combinations.
Complementary Proteins
Complementary proteins refer to two or more protein sources that, when combined, provide all the essential amino acids that one source may lack. For example, grains and legumes often complement each other, as grains are typically low in lysine while legumes are rich in it. This concept is important for assessing whether a combination of foods, like oatmeal and lima beans, meets the body's amino acid requirements.
Protein Quality
Protein quality is a measure of how well a protein source provides the essential amino acids needed by the body. It is often assessed using the Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS), which evaluates both the amino acid profile and digestibility. High-quality proteins, such as those from animal sources, typically contain all essential amino acids in adequate amounts, while plant-based proteins may require careful combination to achieve similar quality.
