Nonpolar Amino Acids

Nonpolar amino acids possess side chains that are hydrophobic, making them less likely to interact with water. These amino acids usually contain hydrocarbon chains or aromatic rings, which do not form hydrogen bonds with water. Examples include alanine, valine, and phenylalanine. Their hydrophobic nature often leads them to be found in the interior of proteins, contributing to the overall stability and folding of the protein structure.