Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 34a

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
a. addition of water to a double bond

Understand the reaction: The addition of water to a double bond is a type of chemical reaction where a molecule of water (H₂O) is added across the double bond of an organic compound, typically resulting in the formation of an alcohol.
Recall the enzyme classification system: Enzymes are categorized into six major classes based on the type of reaction they catalyze. These classes include oxidoreductases, transferases, hydrolases, lyases, isomerases, and ligases.
Identify the relevant enzyme class: The addition of water to a double bond is typically catalyzed by enzymes known as 'hydrolases' or 'lyases,' depending on the specific mechanism. Hydrolases catalyze reactions involving water, while lyases often add or remove groups to form double bonds.
Focus on hydration reactions: Specifically, enzymes called 'hydratases' (a subclass of lyases) are responsible for catalyzing the addition of water to a double bond. These enzymes facilitate the hydration process without breaking the molecule into smaller fragments.
Conclude the enzyme class: Based on the reaction described, the class of enzymes that catalyze the addition of water to a double bond is 'lyases,' and more specifically, 'hydratases.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrolases

Hydrolases are a class of enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of various bonds, including the addition of water to a double bond. This reaction typically involves breaking a chemical bond by the addition of water, resulting in the formation of two products. In the context of the question, hydrolases facilitate the conversion of alkenes into alcohols through this mechanism.
Enzyme Catalysis

Enzyme catalysis refers to the process by which enzymes accelerate chemical reactions. Enzymes lower the activation energy required for a reaction to occur, allowing it to proceed more quickly and efficiently. This is crucial in biological systems, where many reactions would occur too slowly without the action of enzymes.
Substrate Specificity

Substrate specificity is the ability of an enzyme to selectively catalyze a reaction for a particular substrate or group of substrates. This specificity is determined by the enzyme's active site, which has a unique shape and chemical environment that fits only certain molecules. Understanding substrate specificity is essential for predicting the reactions that a given enzyme can catalyze.
Textbook Question

Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?

Textbook Question

What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?

a. galactase

Textbook Question

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?

c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).

Textbook Question

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?

c. splitting peptide bonds in proteins

Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:

a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate

Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:

b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate

