Textbook Question
Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?
1790
views
What is the reactant for each of the following enzymes?
a. galactase
What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?
c. converting glucose (C6H12O6) to fructose (C6H12O6).
c. splitting peptide bonds in proteins
Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate
b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate