A point mutation in the mRNA for an enzyme results in the replacement of leucine with alanine in the resulting enzyme molecule. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 79b
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
b. What is the name of this type of virus?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material. When a virus contains RNA as its genetic material, it is classified as an RNA virus.
Recall that RNA viruses can replicate using RNA-dependent RNA polymerase or, in some cases, reverse transcriptase if they are retroviruses.
The specific name for a virus that contains RNA as its genetic material is an 'RNA virus.' If the virus uses reverse transcriptase to convert RNA into DNA during replication, it is further classified as a 'retrovirus.'
Ensure you differentiate between RNA viruses and DNA viruses based on their genetic material. This classification is fundamental in virology and helps in understanding their replication mechanisms.
Conclude that the type of virus described in the problem is an RNA virus, based on the information provided.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
RNA Virus
An RNA virus is a type of virus that uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) as its genetic material instead of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). These viruses can be single-stranded or double-stranded and are known for their ability to mutate rapidly, which can complicate treatment and vaccine development. Examples include the influenza virus and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:43
Types of RNA Concept 1
Viral Classification
Viruses are classified based on their genetic material, structure, and replication method. The two primary categories are DNA viruses and RNA viruses. Understanding this classification helps in identifying the virus and determining appropriate treatment strategies, as different types of viruses may respond differently to antiviral drugs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Classification of Matter
Viral Replication
Viral replication is the process by which a virus reproduces itself within a host cell. RNA viruses typically enter the host cell, release their RNA, and hijack the host's cellular machinery to produce new viral particles. This process is crucial for the spread of the virus and understanding it is essential for developing antiviral therapies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:40
Intro to DNA Replication Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1134
views
Textbook Question
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
719
views
Textbook Question
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why would reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
667
views
Textbook Question
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?
626
views
Textbook Question
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
606
views
Textbook Question
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.
593
views