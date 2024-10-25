How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why would reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
b. What is the name of this type of virus?
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?