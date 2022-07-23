Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 52c
Chapter 17, Problem 52c

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the start codon in the mRNA sequence. The start codon is AUG, which codes for the amino acid methionine (Met, M). This is the first amino acid in the sequence.
Divide the remaining mRNA sequence into codons (groups of three nucleotides). For this sequence, the codons are: CAC, AAG, GAA, GUA, and CUG.
Use the genetic code to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid: CAC codes for histidine (His, H), AAG codes for lysine (Lys, K), GAA codes for glutamic acid (Glu, E), GUA codes for valine (Val, V), and CUG codes for leucine (Leu, L).
Write the amino acid sequence using the three-letter abbreviations: Met-His-Lys-Glu-Val-Leu.
Write the amino acid sequence using the one-letter abbreviations: M-H-K-E-V-L.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using the information encoded in messenger RNA (mRNA). The mRNA sequence is read in sets of three nucleotides, called codons, each of which corresponds to a specific amino acid. This process is essential for converting genetic information into functional proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:42
Introduction to Translation Concept 1

Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids can be represented by one-letter and three-letter abbreviations. For example, the amino acid alanine is represented as 'Ala' in three-letter form and 'A' in one-letter form. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for accurately writing and interpreting protein sequences derived from mRNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Codon Chart

A codon chart is a reference tool that shows the relationship between mRNA codons and their corresponding amino acids. Each codon, a sequence of three nucleotides, specifies a particular amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis. Familiarity with the codon chart is necessary for translating mRNA sequences into amino acid sequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Translation: Protein Synthesis Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where does protein synthesis take place?

987
views
Textbook Question

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:

a. ACC ACA ACU

651
views
Textbook Question

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:

c. UAC GGG AGA UGU

642
views
Textbook Question

The following sequence is a portion of the DNA template strand: TGT GGG GTT ATT

b. What are the anticodons of the tRNAs?

1012
views
Textbook Question

The following is a segment of the DNA template that codes for human insulin: TTT GTG AAC CAA CAC CTG 

b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for this corresponding peptide segment.

618
views
Textbook Question

What is the effect of a deletion mutation on the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide?

1151
views