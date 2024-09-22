Textbook Question
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
b. arginine
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC