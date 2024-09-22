Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 109a
Chapter 17, Problem 109a

What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
a. threonine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each amino acid can be encoded by one or more codons.
Refer to the genetic code table, which maps codons to their corresponding amino acids. This table is a standard reference in molecular biology.
Locate threonine (Thr) in the genetic code table. Threonine is encoded by multiple codons, as it is one of the amino acids with redundancy in the genetic code.
Identify the codons for threonine. According to the genetic code table, threonine is encoded by the following codons: ACU, ACC, ACA, and ACG.
Note that the redundancy in codons for threonine is due to the wobble hypothesis, which allows for variations in the third nucleotide of the codon without changing the amino acid it codes for.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into proteins. Understanding codons is essential for determining which amino acids are produced during translation.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. Threonine, for example, is an essential amino acid that must be obtained through diet, and its codons are crucial for its incorporation into proteins.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in DNA and RNA is translated into the amino acid sequence of proteins. It is nearly universal among all organisms and consists of 64 codons that specify 20 amino acids, including multiple codons for some amino acids, such as threonine. Understanding the genetic code is vital for predicting the codons that correspond to specific amino acids.
