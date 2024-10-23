Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 112a
Chapter 17, Problem 112a

What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the amino acid corresponding to the codon 'CAA'. A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid during protein synthesis.
Step 2: Recall the genetic code. The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in mRNA is translated into amino acids. Each codon corresponds to one specific amino acid or a stop signal.
Step 3: Match the codon to the amino acid. Using a codon chart or table, locate the codon 'CAA'. Codon charts are organized by the first, second, and third nucleotide of the codon.
Step 4: Identify the amino acid. According to the codon chart, the codon 'CAA' corresponds to the amino acid glutamine (abbreviated as Gln).
Step 5: Verify your answer. Double-check the codon chart to ensure that 'CAA' indeed corresponds to glutamine and confirm that the interpretation of the chart is correct.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into proteins. For example, the codon CAA is recognized by the ribosome during translation and specifies the amino acid glutamine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. The sequence of amino acids in a protein is dictated by the order of codons in the mRNA, making the understanding of codons essential for identifying the corresponding amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA and RNA are translated into amino acids. It is universal among almost all organisms and consists of 64 codons that encode for 20 amino acids and stop signals. Understanding the genetic code is crucial for interpreting how specific codons, like CAA, relate to their respective amino acids in the context of protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Genetic Code Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:

b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis

634
views
Textbook Question

What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?

a. threonine

623
views
Textbook Question

What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?

b. arginine

809
views
Textbook Question

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?

a. AGC

1490
views
Textbook Question

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?

a. GUG

1436
views
Textbook Question

Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?

AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA

638
views