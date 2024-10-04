Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 108b
Chapter 17, Problem 108b

Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the three types of RNA: rRNA (ribosomal RNA), mRNA (messenger RNA), and tRNA (transfer RNA). Each has a distinct function in protein synthesis.
Recall that rRNA is a structural component of ribosomes and helps facilitate the assembly of amino acids into proteins.
Recall that mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosomes, providing the instructions for the sequence of amino acids in a protein.
Recall that tRNA is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosomes during protein synthesis. It matches the amino acids to the codons on the mRNA using its anticodon region.
Match the statement 'brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis' with tRNA, as this is its specific function in the process of translation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

tRNA (Transfer RNA)

tRNA, or transfer RNA, is a type of RNA molecule that plays a crucial role in protein synthesis. It transports specific amino acids to the ribosome, where proteins are assembled. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:23
Types of RNA Concept 2

rRNA (Ribosomal RNA)

rRNA, or ribosomal RNA, is a fundamental component of ribosomes, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis. It helps to form the structure of ribosomes and catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids. rRNA ensures the proper alignment of mRNA and tRNA during translation, facilitating the accurate synthesis of proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:43
Types of RNA Concept 1

mRNA (Messenger RNA)

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It is transcribed from DNA and contains codons that specify the sequence of amino acids in a protein. mRNA serves as a template for translation, guiding the assembly of amino acids into polypeptides based on the genetic code.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:43
Types of RNA Concept 1
