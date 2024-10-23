Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Problem 107c
Chapter 17, Problem 107c

Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes

Understand the roles of the three types of RNA: rRNA (ribosomal RNA), mRNA (messenger RNA), and tRNA (transfer RNA). Each has a distinct function in protein synthesis.
Recall that mRNA (messenger RNA) is responsible for carrying genetic information from the DNA in the nucleus to the ribosomes, where protein synthesis occurs.
rRNA (ribosomal RNA) is a structural component of ribosomes and helps facilitate the assembly of amino acids into proteins.
tRNA (transfer RNA) is responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during translation, matching them to the codons on the mRNA using its anticodon.
Match the statement 'carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes' with mRNA, as this is its primary function in the process of protein synthesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA (messenger RNA)

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a type of RNA that serves as a template for protein synthesis. It carries genetic information transcribed from DNA in the nucleus to the ribosomes, where proteins are synthesized. This process is crucial for translating the genetic code into functional proteins, which are essential for various cellular functions.
rRNA (ribosomal RNA)

rRNA, or ribosomal RNA, is a key component of ribosomes, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis. It helps to form the structure of ribosomes and plays a critical role in the translation process by facilitating the binding of mRNA and tRNA. rRNA ensures that the correct amino acids are linked together to form proteins.
tRNA (transfer RNA)

tRNA, or transfer RNA, is responsible for bringing the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. This process is vital for translating the genetic code into functional proteins.
