If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine?
In DNA, how many hydrogen bonds form between guanine and cytosine?
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments:
c. G G C C T A C C T T A A C G A C G
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
a. threonine