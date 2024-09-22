Textbook Question
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
775
views
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA:
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
a. threonine
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. GUG