Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 110b

What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids?
b. arginine

1
Understand that codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis. Each amino acid can be encoded by one or more codons.
Recall that the genetic code is universal and consists of 64 codons, where each codon is made up of combinations of the four nucleotides: adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and uracil (U).
Identify the codons that correspond to the amino acid arginine. According to the genetic code table, arginine is encoded by six possible codons: CGU, CGC, CGA, CGG, AGA, and AGG.
Note that the codons CGU, CGC, CGA, and CGG all start with 'CG', while AGA and AGG start with 'AG'. This demonstrates redundancy in the genetic code, where multiple codons can encode the same amino acid.
Recognize that this redundancy helps protect against mutations, as changes in the third nucleotide of a codon often do not alter the amino acid being encoded.

Codons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. Each codon is part of the genetic code, which translates the information encoded in DNA into functional proteins. Understanding codons is essential for determining which amino acids are produced during translation.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a unique side chain that determines its properties and role in protein structure and function. Arginine, for example, is a positively charged amino acid that plays a critical role in various biological processes, including protein synthesis and metabolic pathways.
Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in DNA and RNA is translated into the amino acid sequence of proteins. It consists of 64 codons that specify 20 amino acids, with some amino acids being encoded by multiple codons. This redundancy allows for some mutations to occur without affecting the resulting protein, which is crucial for evolutionary processes.
