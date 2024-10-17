What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
c. 2 pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2CO2
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. FADH2 → FAD
Caprylic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)6 ― COOH, is a C8 fatty acid found in milk.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of caprylic acid.
Consider the complete oxidation of oleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)7 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C18 monounsaturated fatty acid.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)5 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C16 monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
What are some conditions that characterize ketosis?