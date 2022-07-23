Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Chapter 18, Problem 70b

What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids? 
b. asparagine

1
Understand the structure of asparagine: Asparagine is an amino acid with the chemical formula C₄H₈N₂O₃. It contains a carboxyl group (-COOH), an amino group (-NH₂), and a side chain with an amide group (-CONH₂).
Recognize the metabolic pathway involved: Asparagine is converted into aspartate through hydrolysis of its amide group. This reaction is catalyzed by the enzyme asparaginase, which removes the amide group and replaces it with a carboxyl group.
Determine the fate of aspartate: Aspartate can enter the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle) after being converted into oxaloacetate. This occurs through transamination, where the amino group of aspartate is transferred to another molecule, typically α-ketoglutarate.
Identify the metabolic substrates produced: The carbon atoms of asparagine ultimately contribute to the formation of oxaloacetate, which is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle. Oxaloacetate can be further metabolized to produce energy (ATP) or serve as a precursor for gluconeogenesis.
Summarize the process: The carbon atoms of asparagine are metabolized into oxaloacetate via aspartate, which can then participate in energy production or glucose synthesis depending on the cell's metabolic needs.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Metabolism

Amino acid metabolism involves the biochemical processes that break down amino acids for energy or convert them into other compounds. Each amino acid can be transformed into various metabolic substrates, depending on its structure and the body's needs. Understanding these pathways is crucial for determining the specific substrates produced from amino acids like asparagine.
Asparagine Catabolism

Asparagine catabolism refers to the breakdown of the amino acid asparagine into other compounds. This process typically involves the conversion of asparagine to aspartate, which can then enter the citric acid cycle. Recognizing the steps and enzymes involved in this catabolic pathway is essential for identifying the metabolic substrates derived from asparagine.
Metabolic Substrates

Metabolic substrates are the molecules that serve as the starting materials for metabolic reactions. In the context of amino acids, these substrates can include intermediates that enter energy-producing pathways, such as the citric acid cycle or gluconeogenesis. Identifying the specific substrates produced from asparagine helps in understanding its role in energy metabolism and overall cellular function.
