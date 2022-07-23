Textbook Question
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea?
Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. tyrosine
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the products of the reaction of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate which is catalyzed by aspartate transaminase (AST).
Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following: