Transamination

Transamination is a biochemical process where an amino group from an amino acid is transferred to a keto acid, forming a new amino acid and a new keto acid. This reaction is crucial in amino acid metabolism and is catalyzed by enzymes known as transaminases or aminotransferases. In the context of the question, aspartate transaminase (AST) facilitates the conversion of aspartate and α-ketoglutarate.