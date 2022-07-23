Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 97a
Chapter 18, Problem 97a

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?
a. glucose or maltose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of ATP production. ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency in cells. It is produced during cellular respiration, which involves the breakdown of carbohydrates like glucose and maltose.
Step 2: Analyze the molecular structure of glucose and maltose. Glucose is a monosaccharide (C₆H₁₂O₆), while maltose is a disaccharide composed of two glucose units (C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁).
Step 3: Recognize that maltose, being a disaccharide, can be hydrolyzed into two glucose molecules during digestion. Each glucose molecule can then enter glycolysis and subsequent metabolic pathways to produce ATP.
Step 4: Compare the ATP yield. Since maltose consists of two glucose molecules, it has the potential to produce twice as much ATP as a single glucose molecule when fully metabolized.
Step 5: Conclude that maltose will produce more ATP per mole than glucose because it provides two glucose molecules for metabolism, effectively doubling the ATP yield compared to a single glucose molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is the metabolic process by which cells convert nutrients into energy, specifically ATP. It involves glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Understanding this process is crucial for determining how different molecules, like glucose and maltose, are broken down to produce ATP.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:47
Anaerobic Respiration Concept 1

ATP Yield from Carbohydrates

Different carbohydrates yield varying amounts of ATP upon metabolism. For instance, glucose typically produces about 30-32 ATP molecules per mole, while maltose, being a disaccharide, is broken down into two glucose units, potentially yielding a similar amount. This concept is essential for comparing the energy output of these molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield

Molecular Structure and Energy Content

The molecular structure of carbohydrates affects their energy content and how efficiently they can be metabolized. Glucose, a monosaccharide, is more readily utilized in cellular respiration compared to maltose, which requires additional enzymatic steps for breakdown. This structural difference plays a significant role in ATP production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:26
Nature of Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

a. glucose or stearic acid (C18)

1220
views
Textbook Question

 Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g:

1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP

12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP

f. NADH + H+ is oxidized to NAD+.

778
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as

(1) activation

(2) first oxidation

(3) hydration

(4) second oxidation

(5) cleavage

a. Palmitoyl CoA and FAD form α, β-unsaturated palmitoyl CoA and FADH2.

874
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as

(1) activation

(2) first oxidation

(3) hydration

(4) second oxidation

(5) cleavage

c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.

943
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

d. glucose or caprylic acid (C8)

646
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole?

d. lauric acid (C12) or palmitic acid (C16)

716
views