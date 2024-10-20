Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 95f

 Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g:
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
f. NADH + H+ is oxidized to NAD+.

1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The problem involves matching ATP yields to specific reactions. In this case, the reaction provided is the oxidation of NADH + H⁺ to NAD⁺.
Step 2: Recall the biochemical significance of NADH. NADH is a key electron carrier in cellular respiration. When NADH is oxidized to NAD⁺, it donates electrons to the electron transport chain, which drives ATP synthesis.
Step 3: Determine the ATP yield associated with NADH oxidation. In the electron transport chain, the oxidation of one NADH molecule typically results in the production of approximately 2.5 ATP molecules.
Step 4: Match the ATP yield to the reaction. Based on the information above, the reaction 'NADH + H⁺ is oxidized to NAD⁺' corresponds to an ATP yield of 2.5 ATP.
Step 5: Verify the match by considering the broader context of cellular respiration. Ensure that the ATP yield aligns with standard biochemical principles and the role of NADH in energy production.

ATP Yield in Cellular Respiration

ATP yield refers to the amount of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) produced during cellular respiration processes, including glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Each step of these metabolic pathways contributes a specific number of ATP molecules, which are crucial for energy transfer in cells.
NADH and Its Role in Energy Production

NADH (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a key electron carrier in cellular respiration. When NADH is oxidized to NAD⁺, it donates electrons to the electron transport chain, leading to the production of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation. The amount of ATP generated from NADH oxidation is significant, typically yielding about 2.5 ATP per molecule.
Oxidative Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation is the final stage of cellular respiration, occurring in the mitochondria, where ATP is produced using energy derived from the electron transport chain. This process involves the transfer of electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to oxygen, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis via ATP synthase, resulting in high ATP yields.
