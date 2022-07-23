Solve each of the following problems:
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
Solve each of the following problems:
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
Solve each of the following problems:
c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?
Solve each of the following problems:
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)
A shipping box has a length of 7.00 in., a width of 6.00 in., and a height of 4.00 in.
<IMAGE>
a. What is the length of the box, in centimeters?