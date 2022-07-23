Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.