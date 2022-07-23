Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?