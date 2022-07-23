Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?