Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.
c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.