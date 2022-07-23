Using conversion factors, solve each of the following clinical problems:
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
a. You have used 250 L of distilled water for a dialysis patient. How many gallons of water is that?
b. A patient needs 0.024 g of a sulfa drug. There are 8-mg tablets in stock. How many tablets should be given?
a. The physician has ordered 1.0 g of tetracycline to be given every six hours to a patient. If your stock on hand is 500-mg tablets, how many will you need for one day's treatment?
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.
c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.
b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.
