Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 45b
Chapter 2, Problem 45b

Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
b. nanograms and grams

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between nanograms (ng) and grams (g). The prefix 'nano-' means 10-9, so 1 nanogram (ng) is equal to 10-9 grams (g).
Step 2: Write the equality that relates nanograms to grams: 1 ng = 10-9 g.
Step 3: From the equality, derive the first conversion factor. To convert from nanograms to grams, use the factor: \( \frac{10^{-9} \text{ g}}{1 \text{ ng}} \).
Step 4: Derive the second conversion factor. To convert from grams to nanograms, use the factor: \( \frac{1 \text{ ng}}{10^{-9} \text{ g}} \).
Step 5: Summarize the equality and the two conversion factors: Equality: 1 ng = 10-9 g. Conversion factors: \( \frac{10^{-9} \text{ g}}{1 \text{ ng}} \) and \( \frac{1 \text{ ng}}{10^{-9} \text{ g}} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. Understanding unit conversion is essential for accurately comparing and calculating measurements in different units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1

Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used worldwide, which includes units such as grams, kilograms, and nanograms. In this system, each unit is based on powers of ten, making conversions straightforward. For example, one gram is equal to one billion nanograms, illustrating the hierarchical nature of metric units.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Metric Prefixes

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are numerical values used to convert one unit of measurement to another. They are derived from the equivalence between different units, such as 1 gram = 1,000,000,000 nanograms. By multiplying a quantity by the appropriate conversion factor, one can easily switch between units while maintaining the same quantity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?

b. milliliter or microliter

1388
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?

c. m or km

1391
views
Textbook Question

Why can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?

1552
views
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:

a. centimeters and inches

1457
views
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:

a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.

1557
views
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:

b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.

1323
views