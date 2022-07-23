For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
c. m or km
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
c. m or km
Why can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
b. nanograms and grams
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup