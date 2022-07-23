Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 52b
Chapter 2, Problem 52b

Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the equality based on the given information. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70 micrograms (mcg). The equality can be expressed as: 1 DV = 70 mcg.
Step 2: Create two conversion factors from the equality. Conversion factors are ratios that allow you to convert between units. The first conversion factor is (1 DV / 70 mcg), and the second conversion factor is (70 mcg / 1 DV).
Step 3: Identify whether the numbers in the equality are exact or measured. The number '1' in '1 DV' is exact because it is a defined quantity. The number '70' in '70 mcg' is measured, and its significant figures need to be determined.
Step 4: Determine the number of significant figures in the measured value '70 mcg'. Since '70' does not have a decimal point, it has 2 significant figures.
Step 5: Summarize the equality, conversion factors, and the classification of numbers. The equality is 1 DV = 70 mcg, the conversion factors are (1 DV / 70 mcg) and (70 mcg / 1 DV), the number '1' is exact, and '70' has 2 significant figures.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Daily Value (DV)

The Daily Value (DV) is a reference value used on food labels to indicate how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. It is based on a daily intake of 2,000 calories and helps consumers understand the nutritional content of food in the context of a total daily diet. For selenium, the DV is set at 70 micrograms (mcg), which reflects the recommended daily intake for adults.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Kw and Temperature

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are numerical values used to convert one unit of measurement to another. In the context of the DV for selenium, conversion factors can be used to express the amount in different units, such as milligrams (mg) or grams (g). For example, 1 mcg is equal to 0.001 mg, and knowing these factors is essential for accurate dietary calculations and comparisons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. In the case of the DV for selenium, the number 70 mcg is considered to have two significant figures. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:

b. nanograms and grams

1514
views
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:

a. centimeters and inches

1457
views
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:

a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.

1557
views
Textbook Question

Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:

a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup

1727
views
Textbook Question

Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:

b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin

1379
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?

1439
views