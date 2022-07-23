Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
c. the energy in a lump of coal
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)
A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?
If the same amount of heat is supplied to samples of 10.0 g each of aluminum, iron, and copper all at 15.0 °C, which sample would reach the highest temperature (see TABLE 3.11)?