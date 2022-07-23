Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car climbs to the top and goes down the other side.
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Key Concepts
Caloric Value of Macronutrients
Energy Balance Equation
Nutritional Calculation
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
c. the energy in a lump of coal
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)
A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?