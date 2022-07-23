Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.
c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.
a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.
b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.