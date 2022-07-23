Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
1377
views
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:
c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Chromium is a steel-gray solid.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
e. Propane gas is compressed to a liquid for placement in a small cylinder.
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.