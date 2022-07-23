Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 10a

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.

Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity, such as color, state of matter, or boiling point. A chemical property, on the other hand, describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change or reaction, such as flammability or reactivity.
Step 2: Analyze the given statement: 'Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.' This describes the appearance (colorless) and state of matter (gas) of neon under standard conditions.
Step 3: Determine whether the property involves a change in the chemical identity of neon. Since the statement only describes observable characteristics (color and state) without any mention of a chemical reaction or change, it does not involve a chemical transformation.
Step 4: Conclude that the property described is a physical property because it pertains to the observable characteristics of neon without altering its chemical composition.
Step 5: Summarize the reasoning: The fact that neon is a colorless gas at room temperature is a physical property because it describes its physical state and appearance without involving a chemical change.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property

A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, odor, boiling point, and state of matter. In the case of neon being a colorless gas at room temperature, this observation does not alter the chemical structure of neon itself.
Chemical Property

A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes reactivity with other substances, flammability, and acidity. Unlike physical properties, chemical properties can only be observed during a chemical reaction, which is not applicable to the description of neon as a gas.
State of Matter

The state of matter refers to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on, primarily solid, liquid, gas, and plasma. Neon, being a gas at room temperature, indicates its state of matter, which is determined by temperature and pressure conditions. This property is crucial for understanding the behavior of gases in various environments.
