Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball
Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Potential Energy
Energy Transformation
During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car climbs to the top and goes down the other side.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
c. the energy in a lump of coal
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place):
a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein