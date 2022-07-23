Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
e. Propane gas is compressed to a liquid for placement in a small cylinder.
What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?
d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.
c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.
During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car climbs to the top and goes down the other side.
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy:
b. kicking a ball