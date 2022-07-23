Skip to main content
Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?

Step 1: Recall the formula for converting Fahrenheit to Celsius: \( T_{C} = \frac{5}{9} \times (T_{F} - 32) \), where \( T_{C} \) is the temperature in Celsius and \( T_{F} \) is the temperature in Fahrenheit.
Step 2: Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature (145 °F) into the formula: \( T_{C} = \frac{5}{9} \times (145 - 32) \).
Step 3: Perform the subtraction inside the parentheses: \( 145 - 32 \).
Step 4: Multiply the result of the subtraction by \( \frac{5}{9} \).
Step 5: The final result will give the temperature in degrees Celsius.

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion is the process of changing a temperature value from one unit to another, such as from Fahrenheit to Celsius. The formula for converting Fahrenheit to Celsius is C = (F - 32) × 5/9, where F is the temperature in Fahrenheit and C is the temperature in Celsius. Understanding this formula is essential for accurately converting temperatures.
Fahrenheit Scale

The Fahrenheit scale is a temperature scale where water freezes at 32 degrees and boils at 212 degrees under standard atmospheric conditions. It is primarily used in the United States and a few other countries. Familiarity with this scale is important for interpreting temperature readings and performing conversions to other scales.
Celsius Scale

The Celsius scale, also known as centigrade, is a temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees. It is widely used around the world, especially in scientific contexts. Understanding the Celsius scale is crucial for interpreting temperature data and performing conversions from Fahrenheit.
