Textbook Question
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
a. contains C, N, and O
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:
b. Cu
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a macromineral?