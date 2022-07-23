Textbook Question
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:
c. Demerol, C15H22ClNO2
c. Demerol, C15H22ClNO2
a. salt substitute, KCl
Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:
b. begins with helium
Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
e. located in Group 8A (18)