Chapter 4, Problem 10a

Give the symbol of the element described by each of the following:
a. the alkaline earth metal in Period 2

1
Step 1: Understand the periodic table structure. The periodic table is organized into periods (horizontal rows) and groups (vertical columns). Period 2 refers to the second row of the periodic table.
Step 2: Recall the definition of alkaline earth metals. Alkaline earth metals are elements in Group 2 of the periodic table. These elements are characterized by having two valence electrons and include beryllium (Be), magnesium (Mg), calcium (Ca), etc.
Step 3: Identify the element in Period 2 that belongs to Group 2. Locate Period 2 on the periodic table and find the element in Group 2 within that row.
Step 4: Write the symbol of the element. The symbol for the element in Period 2 and Group 2 is 'Be', which stands for beryllium.
Step 5: Verify your answer by checking the periodic table to ensure that beryllium is indeed the alkaline earth metal in Period 2.

Alkaline Earth Metals

Alkaline earth metals are a group of elements found in Group 2 of the periodic table. They are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell, which makes them highly reactive, though less so than alkali metals. This group includes elements like beryllium, magnesium, calcium, and others, each exhibiting similar chemical properties.
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Periodic Table

The periodic table is a systematic arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties. Each element is represented by its chemical symbol, and the table is divided into periods (horizontal rows) and groups (vertical columns). Understanding the layout of the periodic table is essential for identifying elements and predicting their behavior.
Periodic Table: Classifications

Period 2 Elements

Period 2 of the periodic table includes the elements from lithium (Li) to neon (Ne). This period contains a total of eight elements, with increasing atomic numbers and varying properties. The alkaline earth metal in this period is beryllium (Be), which is the second element in Group 2, highlighting its position and characteristics within the broader context of the periodic table.
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:

a. salt substitute, KCl

Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:

a. contains C, N, and O

Identify the group or period number described by each of the following:

b. begins with helium

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

e. located in Group 8A (18)

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:

a. located in Group 2A (2)

Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:

b. Cu

