Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 15a
Chapter 4, Problem 15a

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a macromineral?

Verified step by step guidance
1
A macromineral is a type of mineral that the body requires in relatively large amounts for proper physiological function. These are essential nutrients that must be obtained through diet.
Macrominerals are typically needed in quantities greater than 100 milligrams per day, unlike trace minerals, which are required in smaller amounts.
Examples of macrominerals include calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), potassium (K), sodium (Na), phosphorus (P), sulfur (S), and chloride (Cl).
These minerals play critical roles in various bodily functions, such as maintaining bone health (e.g., calcium and phosphorus), nerve transmission (e.g., sodium and potassium), and muscle function (e.g., magnesium).
To summarize, macrominerals are essential for maintaining health and must be consumed in sufficient amounts through a balanced diet.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macrominerals

Macrominerals are essential minerals that the body requires in larger amounts to maintain various physiological functions. These include calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, potassium, chloride, and sulfur. They play critical roles in processes such as bone formation, nerve transmission, and muscle function. A deficiency or excess of these minerals can lead to significant health issues.

Essential Nutrients

Essential nutrients are compounds that the body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through diet. Macrominerals fall under this category, as they are vital for numerous bodily functions. Understanding the distinction between essential and non-essential nutrients is crucial for nutritional science and health, as it guides dietary recommendations and supplementation.
Dietary Sources

Dietary sources refer to the foods and beverages that provide essential nutrients, including macrominerals. Common sources of macrominerals include dairy products for calcium, meats and legumes for phosphorus, and fruits and vegetables for potassium. Recognizing these sources is important for creating balanced diets that meet nutritional needs and promote overall health.
