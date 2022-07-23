Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 28a
Chapter 5, Problem 28a

The dosage of technetium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technetium-99m should be given to a 50.0-kg person (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)

1
Step 1: Start by identifying the given information. The dosage of technetium-99m is 20. µCi/kg, and the body mass of the person is 50.0 kg. Additionally, note the conversion factor: 1 mCi = 1000 µCi.
Step 2: Calculate the total dosage in microcuries (µCi) by multiplying the dosage per kilogram by the body mass. Use the formula: \( \text{Total dosage (µCi)} = \text{Dosage per kg (µCi/kg)} \times \text{Body mass (kg)} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Total dosage (µCi)} = 20. \text{µCi/kg} \times 50.0 \text{kg} \).
Step 4: Convert the total dosage from microcuries (µCi) to millicuries (mCi) using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{mCi} = 1000 \text{µCi} \). Use the formula: \( \text{Total dosage (mCi)} = \frac{\text{Total dosage (µCi)}}{1000} \).
Step 5: Substitute the calculated total dosage in µCi into the conversion formula to find the dosage in mCi.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Dosage Calculation

Radioactive dosage calculation involves determining the appropriate amount of a radioactive substance to administer based on a patient's body mass. In this case, the dosage of technetium-99m is given in microcuries per kilogram of body mass, necessitating a conversion to millicuries for the final dosage. Understanding how to perform these calculations is essential for ensuring patient safety and effective imaging.
Units of Radioactivity

Units of radioactivity are crucial for understanding how radioactive substances are measured and administered. The microcurie (µCi) and millicurie (mCi) are common units, where 1 mCi equals 1000 µCi. Familiarity with these units allows for accurate conversions and ensures that the correct dosage is given based on the specified units in medical protocols.
Technetium-99m in Medical Imaging

Technetium-99m is a widely used radioactive isotope in medical imaging, particularly in nuclear medicine for procedures like lung scans. Its properties allow for effective imaging due to its suitable half-life and gamma radiation emission. Understanding its role and dosage is vital for healthcare professionals to optimize diagnostic procedures while minimizing radiation exposure to patients.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.

1. activity

2. absorbed dose

3. biological damage

a. rad

Textbook Question

Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?

Textbook Question

Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?

Textbook Question

Suppose a person absorbed 50 mrad of alpha radiation. What would be the equivalent dose in millisieverts?

Textbook Question

For each of the following, indicate if the number of half-lives elapsed is:

1. one half-life

2. two half-lives

3. three half-lives

c. a sample of Au-198 with a half-life of 2.7 days after 5.4 days

Textbook Question

Strontium-85, used for bone scans, has a half-life of 65 days.

b. How long will it take for the radiation level of strontium-85 to drop to one-eighth of its original level?

