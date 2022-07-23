Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 23a

Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.
1. activity
2. absorbed dose
3. biological damage
a. rad

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms provided in the problem. 'Activity' refers to the rate at which a radioactive substance undergoes decay, typically measured in units like curie (Ci) or becquerel (Bq).
Step 2: 'Absorbed dose' refers to the amount of radiation energy absorbed per unit mass of a material, commonly measured in units such as rad or gray (Gy).
Step 3: 'Biological damage' accounts for the effect of radiation on living tissue, which depends on the type of radiation and is measured in units like rem or sievert (Sv).
Step 4: Match the property 'absorbed dose' with the unit 'rad', as rad is a unit specifically used to measure the absorbed dose of radiation.
Step 5: For the other properties (activity and biological damage), match them with their appropriate units (not provided in this problem) based on the definitions and context provided in the earlier steps.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity

Activity refers to the rate at which a radioactive substance decays, typically measured in units such as becquerels (Bq) or curies (Ci). It quantifies the number of disintegrations per second, indicating how much radiation is being emitted by a sample. Understanding activity is crucial for assessing the potential exposure to radiation.
Absorbed Dose

Absorbed dose measures the amount of energy deposited by ionizing radiation in a given mass of tissue, expressed in grays (Gy) or rads. This concept is essential for evaluating the potential biological effects of radiation on human health, as it directly relates to the energy absorbed by the body from radiation exposure.
Biological Damage

Biological damage refers to the harmful effects that radiation can have on living tissues, which can lead to cellular damage, mutations, or cancer. This concept is often assessed using units like sieverts (Sv) or rems, which take into account the type of radiation and its biological impact, making it vital for understanding the risks associated with radiation exposure.
