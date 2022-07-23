Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?
Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?
The dosage of technetium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technetium-99m should be given to a 50.0-kg person (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)