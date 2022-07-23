Two samples of a radioisotope were spilled in a nuclear laboratory. The activity of one sample was 8 kBq and the other 15 mCi. Which sample produced the higher amount of radiation?
For each of the following, indicate if the number of half-lives elapsed is:
1. one half-life
2. two half-lives
3. three half-lives
c. a sample of Au-198 with a half-life of 2.7 days after 5.4 days
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Half-Life
Radioactive Decay
Elapsed Time and Half-Lives
The dosage of technetium-99m for a lung scan is 20. µCi/kg of body mass. How many millicuries of technetium-99m should be given to a 50.0-kg person (1 mCi = 1000 µCi)
Suppose a person absorbed 50 mrad of alpha radiation. What would be the equivalent dose in millisieverts?
Strontium-85, used for bone scans, has a half-life of 65 days.
b. How long will it take for the radiation level of strontium-85 to drop to one-eighth of its original level?
Fluorine-18, which has a half-life of 110 min, is used in PET scans.
b. If 100. mg of fluorine-18 is shipped at 8:00 a.m., how many milligrams of the radioisotope are still active when the sample arrives at the radiology laboratory at 1:30 p.m.?
Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
a. Why would the radioisotopes calcium-47 and phosphorus-32 be used in the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases?