Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 35a

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
a. Why would the radioisotopes calcium-47 and phosphorus-32 be used in the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases?

1
Understand the concept of radioisotopes: Radioisotopes are unstable isotopes of elements that emit radiation as they decay. This radiation can be detected and used for diagnostic imaging or therapeutic purposes in medicine.
Recognize the biological relevance of calcium and phosphorus: Calcium and phosphorus are essential elements in bone structure and metabolism. Calcium is a major component of hydroxyapatite, the mineral that gives bones their strength, while phosphorus is involved in bone formation and energy transfer within cells.
Explain the role of calcium-47: Calcium-47 is a radioactive isotope of calcium that emits gamma radiation. It can be used to trace calcium metabolism in the body, helping to diagnose bone diseases such as osteoporosis or bone cancer by identifying areas of abnormal calcium uptake or loss.
Explain the role of phosphorus-32: Phosphorus-32 is a radioactive isotope of phosphorus that emits beta radiation. It can be used to target and treat bone diseases, such as bone tumors, by delivering radiation directly to affected areas, thereby destroying cancerous cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
Summarize the diagnostic and therapeutic applications: Calcium-47 and phosphorus-32 are valuable tools in medicine because they allow for both the detection of abnormalities in bone metabolism and the targeted treatment of bone-related diseases, leveraging their radioactive properties to provide precise and effective medical interventions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioisotopes in Medicine

Radioisotopes are unstable isotopes that emit radiation as they decay. In medicine, they are used for both diagnostic imaging and treatment. For example, radioisotopes can help visualize bone structures in imaging techniques like PET scans, allowing for the assessment of bone diseases. Their radioactive properties can also be harnessed to target and destroy diseased cells, making them valuable in therapeutic applications.
Calcium and Phosphorus in Bone Health

Calcium and phosphorus are essential minerals that contribute to the structural integrity and strength of bones. Calcium is crucial for bone formation and maintenance, while phosphorus plays a key role in energy transfer and the formation of bone mineral. Understanding their roles helps explain why radioisotopes of these elements can be effectively utilized in diagnosing and treating bone-related conditions, as they are naturally incorporated into bone tissue.
Bone Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

Bone diseases, such as osteoporosis and bone cancer, can significantly impact health and mobility. Diagnosis often involves imaging techniques that can reveal abnormalities in bone density or structure. Treatments may include targeted therapies using radioisotopes, which can help to localize and treat diseased areas within the bone, providing a dual approach of diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.
