For each of the following, indicate if the number of half-lives elapsed is:
1. one half-life
2. two half-lives
3. three half-lives
c. a sample of Au-198 with a half-life of 2.7 days after 5.4 days
Strontium-85, used for bone scans, has a half-life of 65 days.
b. How long will it take for the radiation level of strontium-85 to drop to one-eighth of its original level?
Fluorine-18, which has a half-life of 110 min, is used in PET scans.
b. If 100. mg of fluorine-18 is shipped at 8:00 a.m., how many milligrams of the radioisotope are still active when the sample arrives at the radiology laboratory at 1:30 p.m.?
Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.
Technetium-99m emits only gamma radiation. Why would this type of radiation be used in diagnostic imaging rather than an isotope that also emits beta or alpha radiation?
How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?