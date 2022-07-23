In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:
<IMAGE>
Key Concepts
Beta Decay
Nuclear Composition
Particle Emission
Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:
b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.
Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:
<IMAGE>
Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:
<IMAGE>
Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:
<IMAGE>
Use the following decay curve for iodine-131 to answer problems a to c:
<IMAGE>
b. Complete the number of days on the horizontal axis.