Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 52
Chapter 5, Problem 52

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of beta decay. In beta decay, a neutron in the nucleus is converted into a proton and an electron (beta particle). The beta particle is emitted from the nucleus.
Step 2: Analyze the given nucleus. Count the number of protons (orange spheres) and neutrons (blue spheres) in the initial nucleus. This will help determine the atomic number and mass number of the original nucleus.
Step 3: Determine the changes in the nucleus after beta decay. Since a neutron is converted into a proton, the number of protons increases by 1, while the number of neutrons decreases by 1. The mass number remains the same because the total number of nucleons (protons + neutrons) does not change.
Step 4: Draw the new nucleus. Update the nucleus to reflect the new composition: increase the number of protons by 1 and decrease the number of neutrons by 1. Ensure the total number of nucleons remains constant.
Step 5: Write the nuclear equation for the beta decay process. Represent the original nucleus, the new nucleus, and the emitted beta particle using the appropriate chemical symbols and notation. For example: \( ^{A}_{Z}X \rightarrow ^{A}_{Z+1}Y + \beta^- \), where \( A \) is the mass number and \( Z \) is the atomic number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a nucleus emits a beta particle, which can be either an electron or a positron. This process occurs when a neutron in the nucleus transforms into a proton, resulting in the emission of an electron (beta-minus decay) or when a proton transforms into a neutron, emitting a positron (beta-plus decay). Understanding beta decay is crucial for analyzing nuclear reactions and the stability of isotopes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
Beta Decay Example 2

Nuclear Composition

The nuclear composition refers to the arrangement and types of particles within an atomic nucleus, specifically protons and neutrons. Protons are positively charged, while neutrons are neutral, and their numbers determine the element's identity and isotopic variations. A clear grasp of nuclear composition is essential for predicting how a nucleus will behave during decay processes, including beta decay.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:02
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 3

Particle Emission

Particle emission is the process by which particles, such as beta particles, are released from a nucleus during radioactive decay. This emission alters the nucleus's composition and can lead to the formation of a different element or isotope. Understanding particle emission is vital for visualizing the changes that occur in a nucleus during decay and for drawing accurate representations of nuclear reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Positron Emission Example 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.

1408
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:

b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.

1078
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

661
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:

<IMAGE>

1293
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:

<IMAGE>

1134
views
Textbook Question

Use the following decay curve for iodine-131 to answer problems a to c:

<IMAGE>

b. Complete the number of days on the horizontal axis.

822
views