Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 54
Chapter 5, Problem 54

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given nucleus of the isotope. Count the number of protons (orange spheres) and neutrons (black spheres) in the nucleus to determine the atomic number and mass number of the isotope.
Step 2: Identify the particle being added to the nucleus in the bombardment reaction. In this case, it appears to be a single proton (orange sphere). Adding this particle will increase the atomic number of the nucleus by 1.
Step 3: Determine the particle emitted during the reaction. The image shows a cluster of two protons and two neutrons, which corresponds to an alpha particle (He nucleus). Subtract the mass and atomic number of the alpha particle from the resulting nucleus.
Step 4: Calculate the new atomic number and mass number of the resulting nucleus after the bombardment reaction. The atomic number increases by 1 due to the added proton, and the mass number decreases by 4 due to the emitted alpha particle.
Step 5: Draw the new nucleus of the isotope based on the calculated atomic number and mass number. Represent the correct number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus visually, ensuring the total matches the calculated values.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus, resulting in the transformation of one element into another or the formation of isotopes. These reactions can include processes such as fusion, fission, and bombardment, where particles like protons or neutrons collide with a nucleus, leading to the emission of other particles and the creation of new isotopes.
Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different atomic masses. Understanding isotopes is crucial in nuclear chemistry, as they can exhibit different stability and radioactive properties, influencing their behavior in nuclear reactions and applications in fields like medicine and energy.
Particle Interaction

Particle interaction refers to the ways in which subatomic particles, such as protons and neutrons, interact with each other during nuclear reactions. This includes the forces that govern these interactions, such as the strong nuclear force, which binds protons and neutrons together in the nucleus, and the electromagnetic force, which can influence the behavior of charged particles during collisions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Use the following decay curve for iodine-131 to answer problems a to c:

<IMAGE>

b. Complete the number of days on the horizontal axis.

Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:

a. 27m13Al → 2713Al + 00γ

Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:

a. 12755Cs → 12754Xe + 0+1e

