Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 51
Chapter 5, Problem 51

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of positron emission. Positron emission occurs when a proton in the nucleus is converted into a neutron, releasing a positron (β⁺) and a neutrino. This changes the atomic number of the element but keeps the mass number the same.
Step 2: Analyze the given nucleus. Count the number of protons (orange spheres) and neutrons (black spheres) in the original nucleus. This will help determine the atomic number and mass number of the isotope before the emission.
Step 3: Determine the new nucleus after positron emission. Since a proton is converted into a neutron, the number of protons decreases by 1, and the number of neutrons increases by 1. The atomic number decreases by 1, but the mass number remains unchanged.
Step 4: Identify the new element. Use the periodic table to find the element with the new atomic number (original atomic number minus 1). This represents the new nucleus formed after positron emission.
Step 5: Draw the new nucleus. Replace one proton (orange sphere) with a neutron (black sphere) in the diagram to represent the new nucleus. Ensure the total number of particles (protons + neutrons) remains the same, but the distribution reflects the change due to positron emission.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Positron Emission

Positron emission is a type of radioactive decay in which a proton in the nucleus is transformed into a neutron, resulting in the emission of a positron (the antimatter counterpart of an electron). This process decreases the atomic number of the element by one while keeping the mass number the same, leading to the formation of a new isotope.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:54
Positron Emission Concept 1

Nuclear Structure

The nucleus of an atom is composed of protons and neutrons, collectively known as nucleons. Protons carry a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral. The balance between these particles determines the stability of the nucleus and influences the type of decay it may undergo, such as positron emission.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses. Isotopes can be stable or unstable, with unstable isotopes undergoing radioactive decay, such as positron emission, to achieve a more stable configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?

1714
views
Textbook Question

In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.

1408
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:

b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.

1078
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

1167
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus of the isotope that is bombarded in the following:

<IMAGE>

1293
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:

<IMAGE>

1134
views