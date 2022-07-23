Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 111c

Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
c. If X is in Period 3, what is the element?

1
Identify the charge of the ion (X²⁺) and recognize that it indicates the element has lost 2 electrons.
Recall that representative elements are found in Groups 1A through 8A of the periodic table.
Determine which elements in Period 3 (the third row of the periodic table) are capable of forming a 2+ ion by losing two electrons. These elements are typically metals in Groups 2A or 3A.
Locate the elements in Period 3 and identify the one in Group 2A, as Group 2A elements commonly form 2+ ions. This element is magnesium (Mg).
Conclude that the element X in Period 3 that forms a X²⁺ ion is magnesium (Mg).

Ion Formation

Ions are charged particles that form when atoms gain or lose electrons. A cation, like X²⁺, indicates that the atom has lost two electrons. Understanding how ions form is crucial for identifying elements based on their charge and electron configuration.
Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements by increasing atomic number and groups them based on similar properties. Elements in the same period share the same number of electron shells. Recognizing the trends in periods and groups helps in identifying elements based on their position in the table.
Representative Elements

Representative elements, found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table, exhibit a wide range of chemical and physical properties. These elements typically follow predictable patterns in their ionization and bonding behavior, making them essential for understanding the formation of ions like X²⁺.
