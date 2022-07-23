Match each of the formulas (a to c) with the correct diagram (1 to 3) of its shape, and name the shape; indicate if each molecule is polar or nonpolar.
<IMAGE>
a. PBr3
Consider the following bonds: Ca and O, C and O, K and O, O and O, and N and O.
d. Arrange the covalent bonds in order of decreasing polarity.
Consider an ion with the symbol X2+ formed from a representative element.
b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
Consider an ion with the symbol Y3- formed from a representative element.
b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
