Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 97e

Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
Lewis dot symbols for elements X and Y, illustrating their valence electrons for ion formation analysis.
e. What would be the formula of a compound of X and sulfur?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the Lewis symbols provided in the image. The element X has six valence electrons, as indicated by the six dots around it. This suggests that X is likely in Group 16 of the periodic table, similar to oxygen or sulfur. Element Y has one valence electron, as indicated by the single dot, suggesting it is in Group 1, like hydrogen or alkali metals.
Step 2: Recall that sulfur (S) is also in Group 16 and has six valence electrons. To form a stable compound, sulfur typically needs two additional electrons to complete its octet.
Step 3: Consider the bonding possibilities between X and sulfur. Since both X and sulfur have six valence electrons, they can share electrons to form covalent bonds. Each atom will share two electrons to complete their octets.
Step 4: Determine the formula of the compound. If X and sulfur each share two electrons, the resulting compound will have a 1:1 ratio of X to sulfur atoms. This is because both atoms achieve a stable octet by sharing electrons equally.
Step 5: Write the chemical formula based on the bonding ratio. The formula of the compound formed between X and sulfur will be XS, indicating one atom of X and one atom of sulfur in the compound.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom, depicted as dots around the element's symbol. They are crucial for understanding how atoms bond with each other, particularly in ionic and covalent compounds. In the context of the question, the Lewis symbols for elements X and Y help determine how these elements interact with sulfur to form a compound.
Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the creation of a stable compound. Understanding the nature of the ions formed by elements X and sulfur is essential for predicting the formula of the resulting ionic compound.
Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. It is derived from the charges of the ions involved in the compound's formation. In this case, determining the correct ratio of elements X and sulfur based on their respective charges will allow for the accurate writing of the compound's formula.
