Textbook Question
One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
a. What is the symbol for this ion?
1330
views
One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
a. What is the symbol for this ion?
One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
b. How many protons and electrons are in the ion?
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following:
b. H2NOH (N is the central atom)
Select the more polar bond in each of the following pairs:
c. Br―Cl or S―Cl
Show the dipole arrow for each of the following bonds:
a. Si―Cl
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
a. Si and Cl