Textbook Question
Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. FeCl2
1025
views
Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. FeCl2
Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:
b. sulfite
Name the following polyatomic ions:
c. HSO3-
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:
d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)
Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?
a. from 0.0 to 0.4
b. from 0.5 to 1.8
c. from 1.9 to 3.3
For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F