Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 69a
Chapter 6, Problem 69a

For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of electronegativity. Electronegativity is the ability of an atom to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two atoms, the more polar the bond will be.
Step 2: Look up the electronegativity values of nitrogen (N) and fluorine (F). Fluorine has an electronegativity of approximately 3.98, while nitrogen has an electronegativity of approximately 3.04.
Step 3: Determine the direction of the dipole. Since fluorine has a higher electronegativity than nitrogen, it will attract the shared electrons more strongly, making fluorine the negative end (𝛿⁻) and nitrogen the positive end (𝛿⁺).
Step 4: Represent the dipole with an arrow. Draw an arrow pointing from the less electronegative atom (N) to the more electronegative atom (F). Place a small plus sign (+) at the tail of the arrow near nitrogen to indicate the positive end.
Step 5: Label the bond. Clearly mark the nitrogen atom with 𝛿⁺ and the fluorine atom with 𝛿⁻ to indicate the partial charges due to the unequal sharing of electrons.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of the bond between nitrogen (N) and fluorine (F), fluorine is more electronegative than nitrogen, meaning it pulls the shared electrons closer to itself, creating a dipole moment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Dipole Moment

A dipole moment occurs in a polar bond where there is an uneven distribution of electron density. It is represented by an arrow pointing from the positive end (𝛿⁺) to the negative end (𝛿⁻) of the bond. In the N-F bond, the dipole moment indicates that the electrons are more concentrated around fluorine, making it the negative end.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 2

Polar vs. Nonpolar Bonds

Bonds can be classified as polar or nonpolar based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved. A polar bond, like that between N and F, has a significant difference in electronegativity, resulting in a dipole moment. In contrast, nonpolar bonds occur between atoms with similar electronegativities, leading to an even distribution of electron density.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the formula for the polyatomic ion and name each of the following compounds:

d. Fe(HCO3)3

1899
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:

d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)

1135
views
Textbook Question

Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?

a. from 0.0 to 0.4

b. from 0.5 to 1.8

c. from 1.9 to 3.3

1012
views
Textbook Question

Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c):

1. linear

2. bent (109°)

3. trigonal planar

4. bent (120°)

5. trigonal pyramidal

6. tetrahedral

b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms

1400
views
Textbook Question

Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:

c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.

1420
views
Textbook Question

Compare the Lewis structures of CF4 and NF3 Why do these molecules have different shapes?

1650
views