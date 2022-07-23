Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 65
Chapter 6, Problem 65

Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?
a. from 0.0 to 0.4
b. from 0.5 to 1.8
c. from 1.9 to 3.3

Step 1: Recall the definition of a nonpolar covalent bond. A nonpolar covalent bond occurs when two atoms share electrons equally, which happens when the electronegativity difference between the two atoms is very small or zero.
Step 2: Understand the role of electronegativity difference. Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract shared electrons in a bond. A small difference in electronegativity (close to 0) indicates equal sharing of electrons, characteristic of a nonpolar covalent bond.
Step 3: Analyze the given ranges of electronegativity differences: (a) 0.0 to 0.4, (b) 0.5 to 1.8, and (c) 1.9 to 3.3. Note that as the difference increases, the bond becomes more polar, and eventually ionic if the difference is very large.
Step 4: Identify the range that corresponds to a nonpolar covalent bond. Since nonpolar covalent bonds have an electronegativity difference close to 0, the range 0.0 to 0.4 (option a) is the most appropriate.
Step 5: Conclude that the electronegativity difference for a nonpolar covalent bond is expected to fall within the range of 0.0 to 0.4, as this indicates minimal or no polarity in the bond.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The higher the electronegativity, the stronger the atom's pull on the shared electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. The nature of the bond can vary based on the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms. Nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the electronegativity difference is minimal, leading to an equal sharing of electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Covalent Bonds Example 1

Electronegativity Difference

The electronegativity difference between two atoms determines the type of bond they will form. A difference of 0.0 to 0.4 typically indicates a nonpolar covalent bond, where electrons are shared equally. In contrast, larger differences suggest polar covalent or ionic bonds, where electron sharing is unequal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following polyatomic ions:

c. HSO3-

Textbook Question

Write the formula for the polyatomic ion and name each of the following compounds:

d. Fe(HCO3)3

Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:

d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)

Textbook Question

For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.

a. N and F

Textbook Question

Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c):

1. linear

2. bent (109°)

3. trigonal planar

4. bent (120°)

5. trigonal pyramidal

6. tetrahedral

b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms

Textbook Question

Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:

c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.

